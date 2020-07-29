The Brewers added Perez to their 60-man roster pool Tuesday.
A 17-year-old signed out of Venezuela in 2019, Perez is likely several years away from being on the big-league radar, but his plus speed and above-average power make him one of the more intriguing lower-level prospects in the Milwaukee system. With no minor-league baseball being played in 2020, the Brewers' decision to include him in their roster pool will allow Perez's development to remain relatively on track while he trains at the team's alternate camp site in Appleton this summer.