Mendez (head) was cleared to rejoin Single-A Carolina's lineup Saturday and has gone 0-for-6 with a pair of walks and a run in his first two games since returning to action.

Mendez was sidelined for approximately two weeks after he was briefly hospitalized following his involvement in a collision with the outfield wall in a July 31 game. The 18-year-old looks to have avoided a major injury and subsequently passed all concussion testing, clearing the way for him to play for Carolina without requiring a rehab assignment beforehand. One of the youngest players in the Carolina League, Mendez is slashing .254/.364/.329 with four home runs and seven stolen bases in 363 plate appearances on the season.