Mendez was removed in the bottom of the second inning Sunday of Single-A Carolina's 5-4 win over Fayetteville after his head and shoulder collided with right-field wall while he was flagging down a fly ball, Jim Goulart of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Mendez looked as though he was able to move his extremities after the collision, but he was placed in a backboard and stretched off the field. Before departing, the 18-year-old -- who is one of the Carolina League's youngest players -- recorded a single in his lone at-bat to give him 18 hits in his last 19 games. The outfielder is hitting .260 with four home runs and a 14 percent walk rate across 355 plate appearances on the season.