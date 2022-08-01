Mendez (head) is scheduled to be discharged from a hospital Monday after he was held overnight for observation following his departure Sunday for Single-A Carolina's game against Fayetteville.

Mendez was involved in a scary collision with the right-field fence early in Sunday's game and needed to be carted off the field. Carolina hasn't provided a firm diagnosis for Mendez, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was dealing with a concussion and/or another upper-body injury. The 18-year-old outfielder is slashing .259/.366/.336 with four home runs and seven stolen bases for the Single-A club this season, with his production rendered more impressive by the fact that he's one of the youngest players in the Carolina League.