Brewers' Hernan Perez: Avoids arbitration with Brewers
Perez agreed to a one-year deal with the Brewers on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the contract were not made available by the team. This was Perez's first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. As a utility infielder/outfielder, it is difficult to project his playing time, but he has received at least 430 plate appearances while hitting double-digit home runs with double-digit steals in each of the last two seasons. Look for him to be utilized in a similar way in his age-27 season.
