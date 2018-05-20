Brewers' Hernan Perez: Back in action
Perez (wrist) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
He missed several days due to a wrist injury. Perez is starting in right field in this one, but he was seeing a lot of time at second base before going down and it seems likely that he will continue to push Jonathan Villar for at-bats.
