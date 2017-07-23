Brewers' Hernan Perez: Back on bench for second straight game
Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Perez had started four straight games before hitting the bench Saturday following Ryan Braun's return from calf and wrist injuries. With Braun busting out for three hits and four RBI, it looks like Perez will settle back into a part-time role once again, though his ability to play all over the diamond and in the outfield should afford him at least a handful of starts every week.
