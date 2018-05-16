Perez was unavailable to hit Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent wrist injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell simply stated that Perez is dealing with a wrist injury, but he did not elaborate anything beyond that point. Consider the utility man day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are then off on Thursday.