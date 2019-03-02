Brewers' Hernan Perez: Belts second spring homer
Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's game against the Mariners.
Perez went back-to-back with Cory Spangenberg in the sixth inning, though it wouldn't be enough for the Brewers to earn the win. All three of his hits this spring have gone for extra bases, while the utility man has also tallied eight RBI and a stolen base through four games.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Knocks in seven runs•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Likely tabbed for utility role•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Fully healthy following surgery•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: To split time at keystone•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Re-ups with Brew Crew•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hitless off bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....