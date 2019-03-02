Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's game against the Mariners.

Perez went back-to-back with Cory Spangenberg in the sixth inning, though it wouldn't be enough for the Brewers to earn the win. All three of his hits this spring have gone for extra bases, while the utility man has also tallied eight RBI and a stolen base through four games.

