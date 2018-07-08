Perez went 1-for-3 with two walks and three-run home run Sunday against the Braves.

Perez drew the start in right field with Ryan Braun (back) hitting the disabled list and a southpaw on the mound, pushing Eric Thames to the bench. He took advantage by hitting his sixth home run of the season, and second in three days. Consistent playing time will still be elusive for Perez, but he has produced when in the lineup with seven stolen bases accompanying his six home runs in 182 at-bats this season.