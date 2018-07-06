Brewers' Hernan Perez: Collects three hits in win
Perez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.
Perez fell just a double short of the cycle in his first multi-hit outing since June 17. The 27-year-old is still slashing just .250/.273/.392 with five homers in 176 at-bats on the year. Barring an injury somewhere in the lineup, Perez likely won't earn consistent playing time any time soon.
