Perez remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Perez drew three consecutive starts at second base in Chicago last weekend, but he's been on the bench throughout the four-game series in Philadelphia. Even with the Brewers recently moving fellow infielder Travis Shaw (wrist) to the injured list, Perez will remain in a utility role after the Brewers called up top prospect Keston Hiura from Triple-A San Antonio to assume the everyday job at the keystone.