Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old has fanned in nine of his 23 at-bats to start the year, but Perez is making the most of his limited contact right now (.522 SLG). He's 3-for-8 with a pair of homers against left-handed pitching this season and may be in line for more starts at the hot corner with Travis Shaw (hand) really struggling.

More News
Our Latest Stories