Brewers' Hernan Perez: Day off Thursday
Perez will receive a day off for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Perez has started the past seven games, going 6-for-26 with one RBI during that span. Along with much of the Milwaukee offense, he's been in the midst of a slump, and will retreat to the bench in favor of Jonathan Villar at the keystone for the series finale.
More News
