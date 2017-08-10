Play

Perez will receive a day off for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Perez has started the past seven games, going 6-for-26 with one RBI during that span. Along with much of the Milwaukee offense, he's been in the midst of a slump, and will retreat to the bench in favor of Jonathan Villar at the keystone for the series finale.

