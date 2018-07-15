Perez will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Pirates.

Perez is in the lineup for the third straight game, with each of the utility man's starts coming at a different position. He'll fill in at second base in the series finale for Jonathan Villar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a right thumb injury that he suffered while running the bases Saturday. The severity of Villar's setback isn't known, but Perez and Brad Miller will likely be in store for more playing time at the keystone regardless of the length of Villar's absence.