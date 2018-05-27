Brewers' Hernan Perez: Drives in three, steals base Saturday
Perez went 1-for-5 with a double, walk, three RBI, run and stolen base Saturday in the Brewers' 17-6 win over the Mets.
Perez was one of the quieter members of a Brewers lineup that rapped out a season-high 19 hits in the blowout win, but he dealt the first big blow of the afternoon with his two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. Though he has largely served a a utility man this season, Perez seems likely to see at least a slight increase in his starting opportunities following the recent demotion of Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs. With Arcia out of the picture, it's likely that the Brewers will use some combination of Perez, Jonathan Villar and Tyler Saladino at the middle-infield spots in most games.
