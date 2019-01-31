Brewers' Hernan Perez: Fully healthy following surgery
Perez reportedly underwent hand/wrist surgery early in the offseason but will be ready for spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The utility man said surgeons removed the pisiform bone, a small part of the outer wrist. Perez says he's ready for the start of spring training, though his activity and performance in spring training is worth monitoring since wrist issues can sometimes curtail players' swings. As long as everything holds up fine, however, Perez is expected to split time at second base for the Brewers during the 2019 season.
