Perez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Perez started just two of the Brewers' first nine games, but due to a multitude of injuries and his ability to play both the infield and outfield, Monday's start will be Perez's sixth over an eight-game stretch. The value in Perez's role is evident, but expect his playing time to dip again once the Brewers get healthy.