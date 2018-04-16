Brewers' Hernan Perez: Gets another start Monday
Perez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Perez started just two of the Brewers' first nine games, but due to a multitude of injuries and his ability to play both the infield and outfield, Monday's start will be Perez's sixth over an eight-game stretch. The value in Perez's role is evident, but expect his playing time to dip again once the Brewers get healthy.
