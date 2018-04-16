Perez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Perez started just two of the Brewers' first nine games, but due to a multitude of injuries and his ability to play both the infield and outfield, Monday's start will be Perez's sixth over an eight-game stretch. The value in Perez's role is evident, but expect his playing time to dip again once the Brewers get healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories