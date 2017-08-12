Brewers' Hernan Perez: Gets breather Saturday
Perez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Teammate Jonathan Villar was finally able to get his bat going at the top of the order Friday, so the Brewers will give him another shot there while Perez is once again relegated to the bench. After failing to take advantage of an opportunity to start at second base, it appears the utility man and his .263/.292/.434 slash line may be headed back to a bench role.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Day off Thursday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Settling in as primary second baseman•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Launches 12th home run Saturday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Back on bench for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hits 11th shot in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...