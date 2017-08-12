Perez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Teammate Jonathan Villar was finally able to get his bat going at the top of the order Friday, so the Brewers will give him another shot there while Perez is once again relegated to the bench. After failing to take advantage of an opportunity to start at second base, it appears the utility man and his .263/.292/.434 slash line may be headed back to a bench role.