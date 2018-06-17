Brewers' Hernan Perez: Gets rare start at shortstop
Perez will draw the start at shortstop and bat seventh in the order Sunday against the Phillies.
Perez has started at second base, third base and all three outfield positions this season, but Sunday will mark his first nod of the year at shortstop. The Brewers simply haven't been able to get much offense from the position this year, so manager Craig Counsell will look to turn things around by inserting Perez, who is slashing .266/.286/.398 on the year.
