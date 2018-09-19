Perez went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Perez did not start Tuesday, but he still played the final six innings of the game after entering in place of Travis Shaw, who was forced to exit with a bruised knee. Perez has not started a game since Sept. 12, and as long as Shaw is not facing an extended absence, Perez will likely continue operating mainly as a reserve the rest of the way.

