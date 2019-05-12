Perez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The 28-year-old accounted for the only run the Brewers scored in 15 innings. Travis Shaw pinched hit for Perez in the eighth and actually received more at-bats than Perez did in the game. Maybe the homer will get Perez hitting again because he's going through a tough stretch at the moment. He is 5-for-29 (.172) in the last 11 games, including Saturday's. Overall, Perez is batting .229 with four home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and two steals in 70 at-bats.