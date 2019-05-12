Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hits solo homer
Perez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.
The 28-year-old accounted for the only run the Brewers scored in 15 innings. Travis Shaw pinched hit for Perez in the eighth and actually received more at-bats than Perez did in the game. Maybe the homer will get Perez hitting again because he's going through a tough stretch at the moment. He is 5-for-29 (.172) in the last 11 games, including Saturday's. Overall, Perez is batting .229 with four home runs, seven RBI, eight runs and two steals in 70 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...