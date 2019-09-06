Perez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Cubs.

Perez took Jose Quintana deep with a two-run homer to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead in the second inning. The long ball was the sixth of the season for the utility man, who has struggled to land a consistent spot in the lineup. Perez is batting .241/.277/.382 across 191 at-bats.

