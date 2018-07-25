Perez hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

The game was already well out of reach for Milwaukee, but Perez at least prevented the Brewers from being shut out. He was riding the pine for a second straight day against a right-hander, but this should help Perez's case for more starts at the keystone over Brad Miller in the immediate future.

