Brewers' Hernan Perez: Knocks in seven runs
Perez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Rangers.
Perez belted a three-run homer in the first inning and knocked in three during the second frame after doubling with the bases loaded, allowing the Brewers to take a 7-0 lead. While Perez's role as the team's ultimate utility man appears to be all but locked up, it's good to see him firing on all cylinders at the dish this early in the spring.
