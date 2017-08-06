Brewers' Hernan Perez: Launches 12th home run Saturday
Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Rays.
Perez connected on his 12th home run of the season to give the Brewers an insurance run in a road victory. Although he's been a fairly weak fantasy option with a .269 batting average along with a .450 slugging percentage, he's hit safely in six straight contests, and fantasy managers who might need to use him could consider riding him while he's hot.
