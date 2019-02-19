Perez is expected to fill a utility role for the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perez was originally expected to split time at the keystone with Cory Spangenberg in 2019 before the Brewers re-signed Mike Moustakas. Now, the soon-to-be 28-year-old is expected to reprise his role as Milwaukee's utility man. Perez made 132 appearances at eight different positions in 2018, slashing .253/.290/.386 with nine homers and 11 stolen bases in 334 plate appearances.