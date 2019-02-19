Brewers' Hernan Perez: Likely tabbed for utility role
Perez is expected to fill a utility role for the Brewers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perez was originally expected to split time at the keystone with Cory Spangenberg in 2019 before the Brewers re-signed Mike Moustakas. Now, the soon-to-be 28-year-old is expected to reprise his role as Milwaukee's utility man. Perez made 132 appearances at eight different positions in 2018, slashing .253/.290/.386 with nine homers and 11 stolen bases in 334 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....