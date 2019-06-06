Perez will start at second base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Marlins.

Entering the lineup for just the second time in seven games, Perez will assume his highest spot in the batting order this season. While slotting in behind Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun could make Perez a decent DFS option, his season-long upside remains capped. At this time, Perez only looks to be a short-side platoon player for Milwaukee.