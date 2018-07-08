Perez went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, walk and run scored Saturday against the Braves.

Perez has been limited to mostly pinch-hitting duties, but has produced when called upon to enter the starting lineup. He now has seven stolen bases on eight attempts to go along with five home runs in 179 at-bats this season. He'll need injuries to effect the Brewers' lineup in order to gain regular playing time, but could be an effective fill-in option if needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories