Brewers' Hernan Perez: Not starting Wednesday
Perez (wrist) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Perez was unavailable to hit Tuesday due to a wrist injury, though he did appear as a pinch runner. He's been starting more often lately, though he still isn't a full-time starter, so it's unclear if his absence Wednesday is injury-related or if the Brewers simply are back to preferring Jonathan Villar as their primary second baseman.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Battling wrist injury•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Plates two in Thursday's victory•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Smacks pinch-hit homer•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Gets another start Monday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Woes at plate continue•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...