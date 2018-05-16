Perez (wrist) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Perez was unavailable to hit Tuesday due to a wrist injury, though he did appear as a pinch runner. He's been starting more often lately, though he still isn't a full-time starter, so it's unclear if his absence Wednesday is injury-related or if the Brewers simply are back to preferring Jonathan Villar as their primary second baseman.