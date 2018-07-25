Brewers' Hernan Perez: On bench for second straight day
Perez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
Perez's streak of seven consecutive starts came to an end in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals, when Brad Miller received the nod at second base. After reaching base twice in the 10-inning victory, Miller will be awarded a second straight start at the keystone in the series finale while Perez sits again. Perez should at least have a clear path to starts against southpaws, but after back-to-back days on the bench versus right-handed pitching, it's uncertain if he's viewed as the Brewers' preferred second baseman.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Seeing regular action at keystone•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Draws third straight start•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Blasts three-run home run•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Nabs seventh stolen base•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Collects three hits in win•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Steals sixth base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...