Perez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.

Perez's streak of seven consecutive starts came to an end in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Nationals, when Brad Miller received the nod at second base. After reaching base twice in the 10-inning victory, Miller will be awarded a second straight start at the keystone in the series finale while Perez sits again. Perez should at least have a clear path to starts against southpaws, but after back-to-back days on the bench versus right-handed pitching, it's uncertain if he's viewed as the Brewers' preferred second baseman.