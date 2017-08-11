Perez is not in Friday's lineup against the Reds.

The Brewers are giving Jonathan Villar another shot in the leadoff spot, but there is very little evidence he will get into a groove and stick there for long. Perez was given a shot at essentially earning the everyday job at second base, but he has hit .278/.287/.418 with two home runs and just one walk over his last 79 at-bats, and may be better suited for a role off the bench.