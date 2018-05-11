Brewers' Hernan Perez: Plates two in Thursday's victory
Perez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.
Perez started Thursday for just the second time since April 28, and he capitalized on the opportunity. Manager Craig Counsell has used a different second baseman than the day before in six straight games and Perez does have six hits in 16 at-bats (.375) this month, so he could have an opportunity to see more action there. While Perez can play both infield and outfield, don't expect him to see more than a spot start anywhere else in the near future with the other six spots being filled regularly by a group of seven other players.
