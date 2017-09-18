Brewers' Hernan Perez: Playing frequently of late
Perez is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Perez has been in and out of the lineup for most of the year while mainly serving as the Brewers' super-utility player, but he is hitting .318 (14-for-44) in 14 games since Aug. 30, so he is seeing near-regular playing time as the season winds down: Monday's contest will be his eighth start over an 11-game span.
