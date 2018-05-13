Brewers' Hernan Perez: Positioned on bench Sunday
Perez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Perez picked up three straight starts at second base during this weekend's series against the Rockies, going 6-for-13 with two RBI over that stretch, but he'll hand over keystone duties to Jonathan Villar in Sunday's finale.
