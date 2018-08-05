Brewers' Hernan Perez: Productive Saturday night
Perez went 2-for-4 with a triple, solo home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.
Perez recorded his ninth home run of the season, going back-to-back with Travis Shaw in the first inning against left-hander Tyler Anderson. With both Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia on the bench, Perez got the start at shortstop -- he later shifted to right field -- and continued his strong season-long production against southpaws by launching his sixth home run against them in 82 at-bats. He isn't likely to see regular playing time, but has both power and stolen base upside -- he's stolen nine bags this season -- when he is in the starting lineup.
