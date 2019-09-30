Brewers' Hernan Perez: Provides homer in finale
Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies in 13 innings.
Perez came off the bench to replace starting third baseman Mike Moustakas, who was one of several regulars pulled from the contest after it became apparent that the Cardinals would defeat the Cubs and clinch the NL Central crown. Though he was one of the few Brewers batters to provide an impact in the extra-inning loss, Perez isn't a lock to be included on the team's roster for their wild-card matchup Tuesday versus the Nationals. He concluded the 2019 regular season with a .228/.262/.379 slash line over 246 plate appearances.
