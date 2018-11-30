Brewers' Hernan Perez: Re-ups with Brew Crew
Perez agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Save for 2016, when he stole 34 bases out of nowhere, Perez has not been very useful in most fantasy formats. However, the Brewers really value his defensive versatility and presence in the clubhouse. He hit .253/.290/.386 with nine home runs and 11 steals in 334 plate appearances last season and should post another similar season in part-time duty in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...