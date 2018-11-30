Perez agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Save for 2016, when he stole 34 bases out of nowhere, Perez has not been very useful in most fantasy formats. However, the Brewers really value his defensive versatility and presence in the clubhouse. He hit .253/.290/.386 with nine home runs and 11 steals in 334 plate appearances last season and should post another similar season in part-time duty in 2019.

