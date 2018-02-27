Perez worked on changing his swing during the offseason, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Perez minimized his leg kick, which is supposed to help him keep his head still and better recognize breaking pitches. The hope is that this will allow the utility man to increase his troublesome 4.4 percent walk rate and .289 on-base percentage from 2017. While the 26-year-old is hoping a strong showing in spring training could earn him the starting job at second base to open the season, he'll more likely be deployed in a super utility role for the second straight season.