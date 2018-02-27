Brewers' Hernan Perez: Reworks swing in offseason
Perez worked on changing his swing during the offseason, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Perez minimized his leg kick, which is supposed to help him keep his head still and better recognize breaking pitches. The hope is that this will allow the utility man to increase his troublesome 4.4 percent walk rate and .289 on-base percentage from 2017. While the 26-year-old is hoping a strong showing in spring training could earn him the starting job at second base to open the season, he'll more likely be deployed in a super utility role for the second straight season.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Avoids arbitration with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Playing frequently of late•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Drives in five in Saturday victory•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Goes off in leadoff role Saturday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Batting leadoff Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Moves into No. 2 spot•
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...
-
Former top prospect sleepers
Patience is often in short supply in Fantasy, especially with phenoms who fail us. Here are...
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...