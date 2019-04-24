Perez will start at second base Wednesday for the sixth time in seven games.

Perez started just five of the Brewers' first 19 games, but he has seen a boost in playing time of late with regular second baseman Mike Moustakas slowed by a finger injury. Perez has taken advantage of the extra at-bats, posting an .811 OPS in 45 plate appearances over 17 games, but he figures to slide back into a super-utility role once Moustakas is ready to resume his regular role, which could occur at some point in the next few days.