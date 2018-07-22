Brewers' Hernan Perez: Seeing regular action at keystone
Perez will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Dodgers.
Perez will draw his sixth consecutive start Sunday, with the last four coming at the keystone. Each of his three appearances against the Dodgers have come with lefty starters on the hill, but Perez looks like he might retain the playing-time edge over the lefty-hitting Brad Miller against right-handed pitching, too. Perez has supplied a .716 OPS over the 17 games he has played in July, while Miller lags behind with a .538 figure.
