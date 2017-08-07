Perez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday against the Twins.

Neither Eric Sogard nor Jonathan Villar have been able to find much success at the plate lately, so Perez has seen increased opportunities at the keystone of late after previously logging most of his starts in the outfield. He'll pick up his fourth start in five games Monday, with three of those turns coming at the keystone. Despite serving mostly in a part-time capacity this season, Perez has remained highly productive with a .269 average, 12 home runs and 10 steals over 352 plate appearances. The prospect of more frequent at-bats will only enhance his fantasy outlook.