Brewers' Hernan Perez: Settling in as primary second baseman
Perez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday against the Twins.
Neither Eric Sogard nor Jonathan Villar have been able to find much success at the plate lately, so Perez has seen increased opportunities at the keystone of late after previously logging most of his starts in the outfield. He'll pick up his fourth start in five games Monday, with three of those turns coming at the keystone. Despite serving mostly in a part-time capacity this season, Perez has remained highly productive with a .269 average, 12 home runs and 10 steals over 352 plate appearances. The prospect of more frequent at-bats will only enhance his fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Launches 12th home run Saturday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Back on bench for second straight game•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Hits 11th shot in win•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Sitting out Monday•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Racks up four hits in doubleheader•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...