Brewers' Hernan Perez: Snaps out of spring slump
Perez went 2-for-3 with two runs in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Perez tallied three home runs and nine RBI over his first five games this spring, but he really struggled in between that stretch and Sunday's contest, tallying just three hits and one RBI over eight games. Perez's versatility all but guarantees him a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and he will likely open in the super-utility role he has held down for a while.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Belts second spring homer•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Knocks in seven runs•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Likely tabbed for utility role•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Fully healthy following surgery•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: To split time at keystone•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Re-ups with Brew Crew•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...