Perez went 2-for-3 with two runs in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Perez tallied three home runs and nine RBI over his first five games this spring, but he really struggled in between that stretch and Sunday's contest, tallying just three hits and one RBI over eight games. Perez's versatility all but guarantees him a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and he will likely open in the super-utility role he has held down for a while.