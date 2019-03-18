Perez went 2-for-3 with two runs in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Perez tallied three home runs and nine RBI over his first five games this spring, but he really struggled in between that stretch and Sunday's contest, tallying just three hits and one RBI over eight games. Perez's versatility all but guarantees him a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster, and he will likely open in the super-utility role he has held down for a while.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...