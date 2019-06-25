Perez is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Perez has started at second base every time the Brewers have faced a left-hander since Keston Hiura was sent down early in the month, and the pattern will hold as Perez mans they keystone Tuesday with lefty Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. Perez will hit seventh in the Brewers' batting order.

More News
Our Latest Stories