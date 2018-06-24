Brewers' Hernan Perez: Steals sixth base
Perez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Cardinals.
Perez found himself in the starting lineup for the fourth time in the past week, and stole his sixth base of the season. While that's not remarkable, three of them have come in his past nine games. The addition of Brad Miller to the infield mix doesn't bode well for increased playing time for Perez, he is a decent option in daily lineup leagues thanks to his speed and power upside.
