Perez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-10 win over the Cubs.

Making his second start of the season, Perez took Jose Quintana deep in the third inning for his first homer. The utility player saw a significant dip in playing time in 2018 behind a fairly set Brewers infield, and barring injury ahead of him on the depth chart, Perez seems unlikely to regain those lost at-bats this year.