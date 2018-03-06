Perez is 9-for-20 (.450) with three doubles, a triple, and eight RBI through seven spring games.

Perez made some swing adjustments during the offseason, and the early results have been extremely positive. He is on track to open the season as a super-utility player for the Brewers, and has an outside shot to open the season as the club's top second baseman, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories