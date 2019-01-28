Perez will likely share time at second base with Tyler Saladino and Cory Spangenberg in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell has quite a few options at his disposal at second base, so he's planning on viewing the keystone as a "shared" position, per Haudricourt. Perez was the ultimate utility man for the Brewers during the 2018 season, starting six games at first base, 51 at second, 22 at third, 20 at shortstop and 44 in the outfield. He figures to do more of the same in 2019.