Brewers' Hernan Perez: To split time at keystone
Perez will likely share time at second base with Tyler Saladino and Cory Spangenberg in 2019, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell has quite a few options at his disposal at second base, so he's planning on viewing the keystone as a "shared" position, per Haudricourt. Perez was the ultimate utility man for the Brewers during the 2018 season, starting six games at first base, 51 at second, 22 at third, 20 at shortstop and 44 in the outfield. He figures to do more of the same in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....