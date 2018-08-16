Perez started a third straight game Wednesday, going 1-for-3 wit hone RBI during a loss to the Cubs.

Even though the Brewers added infielders Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop prior to the trade deadline, Perez has remained in an active role, especially in the past couple weeks. Dating back to Aug. 4, he's started six of the Brewers past 10 games, going 10-for-26 (.385 average) with three extra-base hits and a pair of RBI. It's unlikely that Perez will get enough opportunities to provide great value moving forward, but it's evident that manager Craig Counsell believes there's enough at-bats to go around to keep the infielder in the lineup on a semi-regular basis.

