Brewers' Hernan Perez: Woes at plate continue
Perez went 0-for-3 and struck out once Sunday in the loss to the Cubs.
Perez is just 1-for-12 to begin the season and he failed to record a hit Sunday. He's coming off a year in which he hit .259 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI, so it seems likely that he'll turn his performance at the plate around soon. However, the 27-year-old utility player is struggling to find at-bats due to Milwaukee's depth.
More News
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Swing adjustments paying off•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Reworks swing in offseason•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Avoids arbitration with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Playing frequently of late•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Drives in five in Saturday victory•
-
Brewers' Hernan Perez: Goes off in leadoff role Saturday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...