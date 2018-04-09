Perez went 0-for-3 and struck out once Sunday in the loss to the Cubs.

Perez is just 1-for-12 to begin the season and he failed to record a hit Sunday. He's coming off a year in which he hit .259 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI, so it seems likely that he'll turn his performance at the plate around soon. However, the 27-year-old utility player is struggling to find at-bats due to Milwaukee's depth.